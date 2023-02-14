VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – School officials say a Kings Grant Elementary student brought a BB gun onto school property on Monday.

The student isn’t facing criminal charges, but will be disciplined according to the school’s code of conduct, officials say. Though they did add that they “want to ensure all understand consequences can also include criminal charges.”

The message below was shared with families on February 13 from Kings Grant Elementary.

Good afternoon, Kings Grant Elementary families, I am writing with an important reminder on school safety. It was discovered that one of our students brought a BB gun onto school property earlier today. The school’s administration, School Resource Officer and the Office of Security and Emergency Management has addressed this matter and the student will be disciplined according to the code of conduct. We work closely with the VBPD, and we want to ensure all understand consequences can also include criminal charges. We ask that you please remind your children that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property for any reason and can lead to serious consequences. In addition, continue to remind your children that if they see or hear something concerning, they should report it to an adult immediately. Thank you for your assistance and thank you for your continued support of Kings Grant Elementary School. Message from Kings Grant Elementary School

No further information has been released at this time.