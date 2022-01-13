Kingdom Cathedral hosting COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic on Jan. 15

Vaccinator Daniel Zadorozni gives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in London, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Britain says it will offer all adults a booster dose of vaccine within two months to bolster the nation’s immunity as the new omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads. New measures to combat variant came into force in England on Tuesday, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are invited to attend a vaccine clinic at Kingdom Cathedral on Saturday hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

The clinic, running from 10 a.m. to noon, will offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Health officials say that all vaccines will be available, including boosters. Those under 17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, but must have a parent or guardian present.

Those wanting a COVID-19 vaccine will need to schedule an appointment for a specific dose:

No appointments are needed for the flu vaccine.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.