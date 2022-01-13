Kingdom Cathedral hosting COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic on Jan. 15

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are invited to attend a vaccine clinic at Kingdom Cathedral on Saturday hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.
The clinic, running from 10 a.m. to noon, will offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
Health officials say that all vaccines will be available, including boosters. Those under 17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, but must have a parent or guardian present.
Those wanting a COVID-19 vaccine will need to schedule an appointment for a specific dose:
No appointments are needed for the flu vaccine.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.