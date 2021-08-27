Kickoff event will celebrate ‘re-imagined’ Atlantic Avenue at Oceanfront Sept. 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to re-imagine a section of Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach, the city has put its sights on public art, bike lanes, an enhanced streetscape and more.

To celebrate, the city will host a kickoff event for “The AVE,” which runs on Atlantic Avenue between 17th and 20th Streets, on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

The event will feature music, food, art and more.

After the kickoff, residents and visitors alike can enjoy parklet dining, pop-up music venues, new food experiences and shopping through Sept. 3, 2022. The yearlong demonstration on Atlantic Avenue is part of a pilot project to test and collect data that will help create a comprehensive Atlantic Avenue improvement project, the city said.

The city has been working to improve the Oceanfront experience by looking into ways to reduce crime and increase attractions. Officials have re-established Resort Management Office to cover maintenance, code and City ordinance enforcement and homeless outreach.

The city also recently pumped $1 million for the new Resort Master Program, which is dedicated to improving visitor experience and the physical and social beauty of Atlantic Avenue.