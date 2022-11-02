VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Kempsville Middle School was briefly put on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Virginia Beach Police responded to a 10 On Your Side inquiry around 11 a.m. Wednesday stating the school was placed on an internal lockdown due to threatening phone calls made to the school.

A spokesperson from Virginia Beach City Public Schools issued a letter to families on behalf of Kempsville Middle School Acting Principal Ann Shufflebarger stating that the threat turned out to be “unsubstantiated.”

“Your children were safe, and instruction continued as usual,” said the spokesperson. “We appreciate your support of Kempsville Middle School.”

No further information has been released.