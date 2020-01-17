Kempsville Middle civics teacher removed from class over ‘disturbing video’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Kempsville Middle School 8th grade civics teacher has been removed from teaching a class as school officials investigate a “disturbing” video.

VBCPS didn’t elaborate on the nature of the video in a statement, and haven’t named the teacher under investigation.

10 On Your Side has obtained a video of what appears to be the incident, which shows the teacher reaching toward a student’s head in an apparent attempt to retrieve headphones while disciplining the child.

“Virginia Beach City Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct, the school system said in the statement. “We will not tolerate behaviors that do not align with our division’s core values, and we regret that these children had to experience and witness this conduct from an educator.”

No other details in the case have been released, but 10 On Your Side is working to learn more.