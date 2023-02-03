VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.

In a letter sent to the school community, Kempsville High Principal Melissa George confirmed the arrest stating that the unidentified staff member was taken into custody for domestic simple assault.

George added that the incident did not take place on school grounds and was not school related. The staff member is currently on administrative leave following the incident.

“At this time we are not part of the criminal proceedings and do not have any additional information that can be shared,” said George.

“Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students. All staff are expected to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct aligned with our core values.”

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident and the charges. No further information has been released.

