Kempsville High School teacher named 2022 Citywide Teacher of the Year in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher at Kempsville High School has been named the 2022 Citywide Teach of the Year in Virginia Beach

Superintendent Aaron Spence named Kimberly Nurse, an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) coordinator and teacher at Kempsville, as the recipient of the award during a surprise visit to Nurse’s class Tuesday morning.

“Educators like Kimberly Nurse are the reason Virginia Beach is the best place on the East Coast to raise a family,” said Spense. “She puts children first in everything she does and advocates not only for their education, but also for their social and emotional development.”

Nurse has served 15 years as a special education teacher for Virginia Beach. She previously worked at Seatack Elementary School and Landstown High School before coming to Kempsville High School in 2018.

Nurse was selected from an initial pool of 87 Teachers of the Year. She will be honored officially Nov. 2, during the annual Teacher of the Year Dinner, hosted by the Virginia Beach Education Foundation at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“I teach because I believe in the power of each of my students to grow and become productive members of society,” Nurse wrote in her Teacher of the Year application. “I believe in their stories, dreams and wishes and will do all that I can to help them realize that they are here for a purpose. I will celebrate their victories and help them learn from their disappointments. Teaching is my superpower.”

Nurse has also served as Student Council Association adviser, class sponsor, cooperating teacher, AVID mentor, Partners in Education liaison, administrative intern, and a Principal’s Advisory Committee member.