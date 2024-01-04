VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On their first week back from break, a student walked into Kempsville High School in Virginia beach with a knife, school officials confirmed to WAVY.

The situation was addressed by the school administration, and the student could potentially face criminal charges.

The school sent out the following message to families after Wednesday’s incident:

“Good afternoon, Kempsville High School families–

I am writing with an important reminder on school safety. It was discovered that one of our students brought a knife onto school property today. The school’s administration, School Resource Officer and the Office of Security and Emergency Management have addressed this matter. The student will be disciplined according to the code of conduct and could face criminal charges.

We ask that you please remind your children that weapons of any kind, even toys, are not allowed on school property and can lead to serious consequences. As always, if students see or hear something concerning, they should report it immediately to the police or an adult.

Thank you for your continued support of Kempsville High School.”

No information regarding whether anyone was injured was released.