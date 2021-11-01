Kempsville High School mourns passing of beloved teacher

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Kempsville High School community is mourning the passing of a beloved teacher over the weekend.

According to Kempsville High, John Cinnamond served as a social studies teacher and was also a coach at the school for 24 years. He passed away on Sunday.

Cinnamond leaves behind his wife and three children.

The school has provided a GoFundMe link to support Cinnamond’s family with upcoming expenses.