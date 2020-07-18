Kempsville High athletic conditioning workouts suspended due to positive COVID-19 test

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Kempsville High School confirmed on Saturday that an individual who was participating in athletic conditioning this past week has since tested positive

for COVID-19.

The exposed person was on the outdoor fields July 13 and July 14 and the 14-day quarantine period for exposure ends July 30. School officials said that the person will not return to the school or fields until released by their healthcare provider.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health told KHS that the risk of transmission is low since the person did not share equipment and practiced social distancing during the conditioning sessions.

The school said that the person was also not in the building and they have worked with the VBDPH in identifying and communicating with individuals who may have had an increased exposure risk and require additional notification and guidance.

The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days.

If you have or develop any of the following symptoms, you should remain out of the school building and contact your healthcare provider immediately to inform them of possible exposure:

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Fever

• Headache

• Loss of taste or smell

• Gastrointestinal symptoms

