Kellam High School unveils dolphin statue painted by students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Kellam High School in Virginia Beach held an unveiling of a new statue on its campus that was painted by some of its very own students.

Titled “A Dolphin’s Promise,” the statue represents the school as well support for children in the community and around the world.

Kellam Dolphin (Photo Courtesy – Kellam High School)

The unveiling took place outside, at the roundabout at the front of Kellam High School Wednesday morning.

On one side of the Kellam dolphin, the students painted the Kellam mascot, “The Knights”, fighter jets to represent Virginia Beach’s large military community, surfers in the Atlantic Ocean, and a blue crab.



The other side of the dolphin features strawberry fields and cornfields, representing Virginia Beach’s famous strawberries and sweet corn, and a castle which represents their school as home of “The Knights.”