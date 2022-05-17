VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a parking battle brewing in West Neck Commons in Virginia Beach. Kellam High Students are using the neighborhood across the street from the school as their parking lot.

All the students are legally parking on public streets, but neighbors still think it’s wrong.

Residents think Kellam High School and the Virginia Beach School Board need to do something about it.

Resident Ashley Hayes blames Kellam High School and the Virginia Beach Public School Board,

“People look and say, why are there so many cars here? Why won’t the high school take responsibility for these cars? These are their students,” Hayes said.

10 On Your Side drove through the Kellam High School parking lot Tuesday morning and counted at least 50 empty parking spaces. The school system reported that about 600 spaces are reserved for eligible juniors and seniors.

Therefore, sophomore Tessa Scheminant parks across the street. We asked her if she should be given the opportunity to park in the school lot.

“Yes, 100%. If I could get a permit, I would park at the high school, of course… Even if it cost $45,” she said.

10 On Your Side called Virginia Beach City Public Schools and received an email response that “there would be no comment on the public parking issue.” Neighbors say that is what created the problem.

On the Kellam High School website, it says “Kellam High School Parking Decals/Passes for the 2021-2022 are SOLD OUT! … Students who do not have pass/decal are not permitted to park on Kellam HS property.”

So, some students legally park across the street in West Neck Commons.

There’s a trickle-down. Hayes is trying to sell her home and all the traffic on the street during school hours doesn’t help move the house on the market.

“One person pulled in the driveway and said ‘We don’t want to live in a neighborhood where we have to deal with these cars,’” Hayes said.

The West Neck Commons Homeowners Association took a vote to not put up signs that read “No Parking 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. [on] school days. Towing enforced.”

During the school day, towing is enforced, but that applies to everyone including the homeowners.

Neighbor Chris Roberts, who is vice president of the homeowners association, explains why they voted no.

“I have two kids who are driving. I have three or four cars, and I can’t even park on the street during school hours… We need to park there with our cars,” he said.

10 On Your Side asked whether requiring permits for on-street parking during school hours would be a helpful option

Roberts responded,

“We weren’t given that option. The city said we couldn’t do that,” Roberts said.

10 On Your Side will continue to follow this story and post updates on any developments.