Kamala Harris’ husband to make campaign stop in Virginia Beach Wednesday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff look to each other at the end of a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, October 21, “Biden for President Virginia” will launch a “Health Care Is On The Ballot” early vote tour headlined by Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, in Richmond and Hampton Roads.

Emhoff will start off in Henrico County before continuing the tour in Hampton Roads, attending a Health Care Is On The Ballot lit drop launch with Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02), Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler (Virginia Beach), former Virginia State Treasurer Jody Wagner, and Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse.

Emhoff is expected to arrive in Virginia Beach around 3 p.m.

Latest Posts