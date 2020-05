VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a child was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on Albright Drive in the southwest area of the city near the Chesapeake line.

It happened in the 5700 block of Albright around 11:15 a.m. The child was under the age of 10.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and the crash is being investigated.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.