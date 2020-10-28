Juvenile injured in shooting on Baccalaureate Drive in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a juvenile was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive.
Officers arrived to find a juvenile with a gunshot wound. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
