Juvenile injured in shooting on Baccalaureate Drive in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a juvenile was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive.

Officers arrived to find a juvenile with a gunshot wound. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

