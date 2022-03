VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile was struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach Monday evening.

According to police, the call for the pedestrian-involved crash came in around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Hinsdale Street.

The juvenile sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative regarding the investigation.