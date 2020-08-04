Juvenile injured in shooting on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they are investigating after a juvenile boy walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say he arrived at the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Monday with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Initial investigation by police indicates the boy was shot in the 3900 block of Holland Road.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody.

There is no perceived threat to public safety, police said.

The age of the boy and whether there will be charges against the person of interest is unclear.

Police did not release any additional information.

