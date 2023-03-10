VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A juvenile has been sent to the hospital following a hit-and-run Friday night in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of First Colonial Road and Southall Drive. Police say the incident involved a juvenile who is being transported to a local hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and police are asking people to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.