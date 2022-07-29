Police investigate a shooting on King Charles Court in Virginia Beach on June 9, 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a June 9 homicide on King Charles Court in Virginia Beach, police say.

In an update Friday, police said two juveniles were identified after an investigation, and one of them was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the homicide. They said charges are possible for the second suspect.

The deadly shooting happened just before 3 p.m. June 9 in the 1900 block of King Charles Court.

18-year-old Da’Myrian Jacob Durel died from his injuries at the scene.

Police have not released additional information in the case, and haven’t identified the juvenile who was arrested.

