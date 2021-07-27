Jury: Virginia Beach police officer liable in fatal 2019 shooting of 57-year-old man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach police officer has been found liable in the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man in 2019.

Body camera video captured the shooting of 57-year-old Jeffrey Tyree back in February of 2019.

Officers were originally called to Paiute Road regarding a report of a man, Tyree, trying to harm himself with the knife in the Arrowhead neighborhood, off Newtown Road.

During several hours of negotiations, police said Tyree picked up the knife and approached one of the officers in a “threatening manner.” Another officer, Bradley Colas, fatally shot Tyree.

Later that year, Tyree’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Virginia Beach Police.

The lawsuit was seeking up to $15 million in damages, or an appropriate amount to be determined by a jury, but the family said it wasn’t money they want, it was accountability.



The family said that Tyree was a threat to himself, but not to police.

The family said Tyree was in a mental health crisis which developed after the loss of his wife and the ailing health of his mother.



They called the officers’ conduct reckless, unreasonable and unjustified.

During a hearing Monday, a jury found Colas liable for the shooting and wrongful death of Tyree. A counsel for Tyree’s family told 10 On Your Sid Colas is currently a detective with the Virginia Beach Police.

Following the verdict, the jury ruled for Tyree’s family be awarded $1 million.

Virginia Beach Police reaffirm Colas was justified in the shooting.