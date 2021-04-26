Jury seated in trial of Beach man charged with attempting to kill detective, possessing child porn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Opening statements are set for Tuesday morning in the case of Bryan Cage, despite his attempts Monday morning to further delay his trial.

Cage, 50, is charged with attempted capital murder on a law enforcement officer, 100 counts of possession of child pornography, and shooting in an occupied dwelling more than 40 times, among other charges.

As part of an 11-month-long child pornography investigation, police were executing a search warrant in June 2017. Cage lived in an apartment above a garage on Ohio Avenue. When police reached the top of the stairs, they saw Cage, who allegedly fired dozens of shots. One detective was shot in the shoulder and wounded.

Cage has been in jail since, and is now being represented by his fourth defense team.

When Judge James Lewis asked Cage if he was ready for trial — typically a formality, especially 46 months after an arrest — he answered “no.” Cage said he wanted more time, more experts and more attorneys. Defense attorney Diane Toscano said she has consulted with numerous experts and conferred with her client more than a dozen times. Lewis denied Cage’s request for a delay.

According to court documents, police seized images of pornography involving young children from Cage’s computer. Some of the potential jurors said Monday they would not be able to be objective about Cage’s innocence or guilt if they were shown such disturbing images, and they were rejected from the jury pool.

