Judge tosses defamation case against Turpin citing insufficient allegations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A judge has ruled a defamation case against Delegate Cheryl Turpin and her campaign manager Daniel McNamara will not go to trial.

Scott Presler, who was shown in a mailer during Turpin’s 2017 campaign, filed the lawsuit. Turpin was running against then Delegate Rocky Holcomb at the time and she won. The case went to court late last month.

According to a ruling on Wednesday, November 6, the case of Scott Ryan Presler v. Cheryl B. Turpin has been dismissed citing that statements saying that Presler was a “leader of a local hate group” and that “Delegate Rocky Holcomb proudly campaigns with a local group leader” are “not provably false”.

The ruling cited that Scott Presler was a former local leader of Act for America (ACT), commonly cited for anti-Muslim rhetoric and labeled by The Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, which supports statements made in the defamation case.

Although Presler argued that he is not a public figure, the ruling agreed with the the allegations from Turpin’s legal team saying that Presler injected himself into the public and political arena through his activity in ACT and therefore addressing him as a “limited public figure.”

The ruling cited an article from the Huffington Post in 2017 corroborating the statement in regards to Act for America organizing “March Against Sharia” rallies across the nation, in which Presler participated.

10 On Your Side was there in 2017 when Presler organized a similar rally at Mount Trashmore as he yelled “Act for for America is not Anti-Muslim” into a loudspeaker system.

The ruling also stated that Presler has not sufficiently alleged actual malice in the advertisements through clear and convincing evidence citing that “actual malice requires that the statement was made ‘with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.'”

The advertisements in question, the ruling says, clearly contained footnotes with the heading “Check the Facts” supporting that the allegations made in the advertisements were based on reliable sources while also directing its audience to have a better understanding of the allegations through its supporting and more expansive and cited information.

According to the Associated Press, Del. Turpin lost Tuesday to her Republican challenger Jen Kiggans in the race for the Virginia 7th District Senate seat.