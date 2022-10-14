VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A judge reduced the charges for two men on Friday that were arrested for their involvement in a June shooting that left one person injured in Virginia Beach.

Quayshon Jordan and Saiqhon Jordan are now being charged with reckless use of a gun. The brothers were originally charged with intent to harm.

Saiqhon Jordan (Courtesy- VBPD) Quayshon Jordan (Courtesy- VBPD)

This charge stems from a shooting that occurred on June 27 around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Newtown Road.

In the courtroom, the prosecution showed body cam footage from an officer that was steps away from the shooting while responding to a traffic stop.

The footage shows the officer running towards the gunfire and the brothers shouting that they were being shot at. The brothers then dropped their weapons, got on the ground, and were taken into custody by police.

The woman who was injured in the shooting testified in court and said that she was caught in the middle of two cars shooting at each other.

The defense said that another driver initiated the gunfire and that the two brothers fired back in self-defense because they had two babies in the car.

Police have yet to find the other driver involved.