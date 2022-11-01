VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A federal judge ordered the Family of Donovon Lynch to appear in court to clarify his representation moving forward.

Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax was named the lead attorney in the case earlier this month

A judge called the hearing after an e-mail correspondence submitted to the court showed exchanges from Lynch family attorney Jeff Reichert. It included a document sent to attorneys Fairfax and Thomas Martin.

View the email correspondence here and here.

They stated Wayne Lynch, Donovon’s father, terminated the retainer agreement last Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Lynch, a 25-year-old former UVA Wise football player and cousin of musician Pharrell Williams, was fatally shot by Virginia Beach police officer Solomon Simmons on March 25, 2021, after gunshots rang out during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront. Norfolk native DeShayla Harris was also fatally shot in a separate incident, and multiple others were injured by gunfire that night.

Simmons, who did not have his body camera on for “unknown reasons,” was later cleared of wrongdoing following a grand jury investigation.

The City of Virginia Beach also said the shooting was justified, adding that Lynch was “negligent” in contributing to his death because he was armed with a gun and crouching behind shrubbery after running away from the sound of gunshots.

The Lynch family has since filed a $50 million wrongful death civil lawsuit against the city and Simmons.