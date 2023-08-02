VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, a judge in Virginia Beach denied bond to a woman accused of killing her husband.

A Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court clerk confirmed to WAVY the judge denied Christina Wang bond because she is considered a danger to the community. She is facing charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police believe the 30-year-old shot and killed her husband, 37-year-old Calvin Wang, at his home on Bardith Circle July 15. His body was discovered two days later after a co-worker went looking for him when he didn’t show up for work in Norfolk.

Christina and Calvin Wang did not live together.

The co-worker went to Christina’s home looking for Calvin, and that’s when she allegedly confessed to the co-worker what happened. The co-worker then called 911.

According to court documents, the couple got into an argument, during which Christina reportedly shot Calvin.

Christina Wang is scheduled to be back in court in October for a preliminary hearing.