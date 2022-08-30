VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday, a judge could decide if two books previously found in Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) libraries should be considered obscene for children.

In turn, one of America’s largest booksellers could be barred from selling those books without parental consent.

In May, Del. Tim Anderson, (R-Virginia Beach) filed a lawsuit on behalf of former congressional candidate Tommy Altman, demanding a judge find “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas obscene to unrestricted viewing by minors.

Anderson has highlighted pages and passages in both books that contain what he says many would consider sexually explicit content.

The Virginia Beach School Board has already voted to remove “Gender Queer” and “A Court of Mist and Fury” from its libraries, but Anderson also wants to ban Barnes & Noble from selling the books to minors without parental consent.

“Restricting minors from having access to sexual materials exists in every other medium,” Anderson said. “We are not banning books. Just looking for age appropriate restrictions on sexual materials.”

A push to remove certain books from school libraries is a part of a larger nationwide effort by conservatives to make public education a key political issue. Driven by the same parents who first packed school board meetings to express their opposition to mask mandates and other COVID-19 measures, the focus has shifted to going after content that clashes with conservative values.

That includes teaching about social justice, gender, race, history and sexual content.

The strategy proved successful last November, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, (R-Va.) rode to election victory on advocating for “parental rights.”

The court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

Look for updates on WAVY News 10 on-air and online.