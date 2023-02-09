VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A judge has certified felony charges against the man accused of killing a Virginia Beach mother in August.

43-year-old Gary Morton is facing felony gun possession and abduction charges, as well as two ancillary misdemeanors, in Virginia Beach. This comes after a judge in Norfolk last month certified charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Morton is accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington in August 2022. He was arrested and taken into custody following a police chase that began in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk.

10 On Your Side’s Hayley Milon was in the courtroom Thursday and says Carla Convington, Marie Covington’s daughter, testified that she witnessed Morton and Marie arguing at her home on Thalia Trace Dr. Carla says Morton, who does not live in the home, allegedly yelled for Marie to take him to Norfolk.

Carla says Morton then grabbed a gun off a dresser and a bag with his belonging and the two left in Marie’s car. She also said that she and her sister watched Morton allegedly hit Marie while he sat in the driver’s seat of the car.

Carla said her mother tried to get out of the car, but Morton reserved the car and drove off.

A detective also testified on Thursday and said that Morton claimed the couple was shot at while driving on I-246 the day Marie went missing. Morton told detectives that he returned fire at the unknown car and that he accidentally shot Marie in the face.

According to the detective, Morton says he drove around for a few hours before dumping her body in the garbage by an abandoned building in Norfolk.

Morton’s trial in Virginia Beach is set for April 19.

This is breaking news and will be updated. 10 On Your Sides Hayley Milon will have more updates starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.