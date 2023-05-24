VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A federal judge has approved a $3 million settlement between the estate of Donovon Lynch and the city of Virginia Beach after a city police officer shot and killed Lynch in March 2021 at the Oceanfront.

SETTLEMENT REACHED- Federal judge approves $3 million settlement between estate of Donovon Lynch and #Virginiabeach. City police ofcr shot and killed Lynch Mar 2021 at Oceanfront @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/cMzdlhqTFl — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) May 24, 2023

In December, the Virginia Beach City Council had approved a $3 million settlement between the city and Lynch’s family.

At the time, the city and Lynch’s estate, in a joint statement, had said that “as we have learned more over time about the facts of that fateful night and encounter, we have come to understand that a series of unfortunate occurrences led to Donovon’s death that night – which in hindsight should never have occurred as it was later determined that neither Donovon nor the officer set in motion the events that transpired. We understand that the settlement will in no way lessen the grief and loss for the Lynch family. The City’s ongoing support for its public safety personnel and its investment in officer education and technological advancements underscores the City’s commitment to providing greater transparency.”

At the time, it was announced that all of the money is expected to go to the Donovon Lynch Foundation.

Justin Fairfax and Wayne Lynch, the father of Donovon Lynch, had stood arm-in-arm in front of the federal courthouse in Norfolk at that time, but a month later, a judge had ordered attorneys for the city and Wayne Lynch back to the bargaining table to work out the terms of the settlement, again.

Both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding, but in late December, it was reported that Wayne Lynch had effectively backed out of the deal, citing issues with the language in the final agreement that had not been in the memorandum of understanding.

The issues had centered around Wayne Lynch’s ability to take part in future legal actions involving the officer or department, along with the officer returning to regular duty.