VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) hosted its annual “Coldest Night of the Year,” event Saturday in Virginia Beach.

For the past 36 years, JCOC has served meals and provided services to the vulnerable population of Virginia Beach and tonight’s event was no different. The church opened its doors at 2 p.m. to those who were homeless and/or hungry. Dinner was served by members of Haygood United Methodist Church.

According to officials, more than 75 hot meals of homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and chocolate chip cookies along with decorated snack bags were served to all attendees.

(Courtesy: Judeo-Christian Outreach Center)

Since 2011, Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) brings attention to the issues facing those who live on the streets. People can participate in the nationwide campaign through community walks, direct donations, and creative fundraisers.

Though the Judeo Christian-Outreach Center serves meals to the homeless every night, the Coldest Night of the Year serves as a direct reminder that there are those in our community who still need help. According to the Executive Director of JCOC, Todd Walker, CNOY is the perfect way to “be our brother’s and sister’s keeper through our time, talent, and treasures.”

Citizens can support future Cold Night of Years by donating directly to their website under “Donate.” or by volunteering to serve meals. For more information, contact Development Director Kristin Ward at kward@jcoc.org.

The mission of JCOC is to empower homeless families, individuals and veterans to recover from crisis situations and return to self-supporting, productive, and independent members of the community.