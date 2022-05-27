VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been convicted in the murder of Virginia Beach woman Bellamy Gamboa.

Lamont Johnson was found guilty on Friday by a Virginia Beach jury after several days of testimony.

Gamboa, who had 1-year-old twins with Johnson, went missing in 2018 but her body was never found. After a monthlong search, Johnson was taken into custody and later confessed to killing her and dumping her body in Chesapeake. Large parts of the confession video were shown during the trial.

The prosecution had three days of testimony and evidence, and the defense rested on Thursday without presenting any evidence or witnesses.

The jury of 10 men and two women needed only one and a half hours of deliberation to come to a verdict, WAVY’s Chris Horne reports.

He faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing.

This article is breaking and will be updated.