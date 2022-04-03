VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Jennifer Rouse, City Councilman Aaron Rouse’s wife, is running for a seat on the Virginia Beach City Council.

Aaron Rouse helped announce his wife’s run Friday on social media.

“I am beyond proud. I am inspired by your willingness to serve the community we both grew up in,” said Rouse stating that he is proud to be part of his wife’s journey to “build a more inclusive and healthier Virginia Beach.”

According to her campaign website, Jennifer Rouse has been teaching community college in the area for almost ten years.

She touted her experiences with the community helping her push to run for city council.

“In the past few years, I’ve felt motivated to do more than help the students I come across in class. I’ve felt the nudge to take my passion for service and education into the community.”

Rouse has set her sights to represent the 10th District on Virginia Beach City Council in the upcoming November election.

“I am running for Virginia Beach City Council District 10 so that I can be in a position to not only teach students about our community, but to also make decisions that represent the interests and needs of my neighbors.”

The announcement comes weeks after Aaron Rouse announced his run for Virginia Beach’s next state Senator from the 22nd District. He will not seek re-election to the City Council this fall.