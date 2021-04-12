Jefferson Manor Motel Apartments at VB Oceanfront declared as a Virginia landmark

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​The Jefferson Manor Motel Apartments in Virginia Beach is now listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.



Jefferson Manor, located at 3300 Pacific Avenue, was listed under the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort Motels and Hotels (1955-1970) Multiple Property Documentation Form (MPD), which also was approved by the Board of Historic Resources.



The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will forward the nomination to the National Park Service for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Jefferson Manor was completed back in 1963 as a 10-unit motel with kitchenettes to serve Virginia Beach’s resort tourism industry. It was designed by local architect William Burton Alderman, who also designed other motels at the Oceanfront, including the Blue Marlin and the Cutty Sark (originally the Crest Kitchenette).



Jefferson Manor was built by local real estate entrepreneur Ralph G. “Pete” Bosher. Bosher’s daughter, Kitty, who worked in the hotel as a teenager when it opened, is the current owner.