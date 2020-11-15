JEB Little Creek to host outdoor tree lighting ceremony and concert with guest appearance from Santa

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story MWR will be hosting its annual Holiday Tree Lighting & Concert the first week of December for military and family.
The show kicks off Friday, Dec. 4 at the Gator Theater located at 3504 Gator Boulevard Building 3104.
Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be an outdoor tree lighting ceremony and Santa’s arrival. Then, at 7:30 p.m., the U.S. Fleet Forces Band Holiday Concert begins in the auditorium.
