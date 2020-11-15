JEB Little Creek to host outdoor tree lighting ceremony and concert with guest appearance from Santa

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Seasonal_Sniffles__The_Christmas_Tree_Sy_3_20181211184858

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story MWR will be hosting its annual Holiday Tree Lighting & Concert the first week of December for military and family.

The show kicks off Friday, Dec. 4 at the Gator Theater located at 3504 Gator Boulevard Building 3104.

Beginning at 7 p.m., there will be an outdoor tree lighting ceremony and Santa’s arrival. Then, at 7:30 p.m., the U.S. Fleet Forces Band Holiday Concert begins in the auditorium.

For more information, click here.

More Holiday Fun

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10