Jar Journeys: Whale Watching at Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This week, Symone Davis and Tamara Scott explore marine wildlife like never before. The two join the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center for a whale-watching boat tour.

Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is offering whale watching boat tours through the beginning of March.

Tour Schedule:

  • 10 a.m. Saturday & Sunday 
  • 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday
TICKET​PUBLIC​MEMBER​ADD-ON
​Adult/Senior​$31.95$28.00$29.95
​Child (3-11)​$26.95​$24.00​$24.95

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Also on Living Local

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10