Jar Journeys: Whale Watching at Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This week, Symone Davis and Tamara Scott explore marine wildlife like never before. The two join the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center for a whale-watching boat tour.

Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is offering whale watching boat tours through the beginning of March.

Tour Schedule:

10 a.m. Saturday & Sunday

2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday