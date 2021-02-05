Jar Journeys: Whale Watching at Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This week, Symone Davis and Tamara Scott explore marine wildlife like never before. The two join the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center for a whale-watching boat tour.
Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is offering whale watching boat tours through the beginning of March.
Tour Schedule:
- 10 a.m. Saturday & Sunday
- 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday
|TICKET
|PUBLIC
|MEMBER
|ADD-ON
|Adult/Senior
|$31.95
|$28.00
|$29.95
|Child (3-11)
|$26.95
|$24.00
|$24.95