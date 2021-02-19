Jar Journeys: Heated Igloos at Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you love going to happy hour, but worry about crowds, check out heated igloos at Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

This week, Symone Davis and Tamara Scott sat down with Food and Beverage Manager Warren Zinn to learn more about this elegant cocktail experience.

Hanging out on the rooftop in the middle of winter doesn’t sound like a fun-filled evening, especially in Virginia.

However, Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront has not only made such an experience possible but also cozy.

Four heated igloos have been added to the rooftop décor. Spacious enough for four people, this enclosed bubble comes with modern furniture, blankets, a Bluetooth speaker, and a space heater.

For $75, you and your friends can reserve the igloo for 90 minutes. The package includes your very own waiter along with water service, a charcuterie board, and access to a full bar if you want to purchase drinks.

The igloo lounge will remain open until March, Thursday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

To make reservations, call 757-213-3472.