‘It’s sad but I understand’: Coronavirus halts popular plans in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – Plans are changing for popular events around Hampton Roads as coronavirus continues to spread.

The Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach is now off.

Thousands of runners will no longer flood the Oceanfront in a sea of green.

Safety is at the forefront of everyone’s mind across Hampton Roads. Other events have also canceled for the next couple of weeks.

The cancellations have mostly happened since Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon. The 53rd-annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Ocean View has been called off.

But even though the Shamrock Marathon is canceled, 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott found a group out today training like it’s still going on next weekend. They say it’s best to keep their spirits up.

“Many of us were doing the 8K and the half or the 8K and the full, which is the whale challenge, and all our training has been for not,” said Cindy Huffman.

Huffman has been training with this group pack training. She said it would have been her first time running in the race.

“It’s sad, but I understand that we’ve gotta be concerned for people’s safety. They’re giving the option of a virtual run but it’s not quite the same,” said Huffman.

Canceling the Shamrock Marathon didn’t break this group’s stride running on the boardwalk, although it’s a bit of a bummer for the spirit.



“Sad, because we did put a lot of hours into training, but it wasn’t for nothing. The team camaraderie and just being together here every Thursday and every Saturday, that’s why I’m out here,” said Pinar Kuruc.

Just like many people, they’re hoping things get better sooner rather than later, so they can make the run in a sea of green.

“If it changes in a week and they do put it back on. I think most of the semi-local people can still attend but I know some people already canceled their flights and hotels, but if that comes, of course, we’re ready,” said Kuruc.

