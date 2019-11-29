‘It’s already affecting us’: Climate change activists rally in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A group of activists rallied Friday in Virginia Beach to raise awareness about climate change.

The activists gathered in Town Center of Virginia Beach and told 10 On Your Side they want to protect the earth today so there is a “tomorrow.”

Cherylene Straus is with “Mothers Out Front,” a nonprofit climate change activist group. She had three generations of activists with her Friday.

“We are trying to get people aware of climate change,” Straus said.

The gathering Friday follows the activism that Swedish teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg first started. Straus says being more aware is not just for one group.

“So many reasons to do this, not just for animals, it’s for humans, it’s for our future generations,” Straus said.

Golden Carter, another activist, says climate change will affect everyone.

“Some people don’t think it’s real, or if they do think it’s real, they don’t think it’s caused by humans, but it is already affecting us,” Carter said.

She said there’s already evidence of change all over the country.

“California is on fire, Australia is on fire, Africa is on fire, my home state of Oklahoma has been on fire,” she said.

And in Hampton Roads, flooding presents its own set of challenges.

“A light rain here can cause flooding where I lived before in Norfolk, and Ocean View, it would flood very often… Now in some areas here it doesn’t even have to rain for it to flood, the tides will come in and we have a lot of really bad flooding,” she said.

She says there are only benefits to being more environmentally-conscious.

“What if we do all this work for a better world, what is the harm in that? We have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” she said.

The group says they will meet again next Friday in Town Center at 10 a.m. They are hoping for a big turnout.

They will also create a petition to send to Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s office.