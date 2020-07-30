It’s a rapper’s delight at one VB high school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Filmed in a school parking lot that will be empty for some time to come, there is a new rap going around Virginia Beach for students and staff to hum.

“I can’t say that I can put ‘I’m a music video star’ on my resume by any stretch,” said Kempsville High School Principal Melissa George.

Recently, George got a call from a rising junior.

“I didn’t know it was going to be such a big production,” George added. “He said had a rap song and he wanted us to sing the song.”

She and other staff members took their voices to the empty halls.

“So, we are like ‘sure, let’s go and do it,'” George said. “We were game and the rest is history.”

Junior Evan Nied wrote, shot and edited the rap masterpiece. The video just posted online is meant to lift up the classmates’ spirits.

“There was a lot of angst and anxiety with students coming back to school if they were going to coming back to school,” Nied added. “A lot of my friends were worried. Were they going to have a senior year? I think honestly students are just entertained by the premise and I think it has accomplished its goal in bringing the community together.”

The video features a principal and five assistants. They all say they had a great time putting it together.

“It just makes me realize the lack of rhythm I have,” George said.

“We do this job for the students and interactions really do sustain you to go forward,” added Assistant Principal Darryl Johnson. “The absence of students, this is a building without students. The students make it come alive”

“It just shows the faculty actually cares,” Nied said.

Nied plans to keep the videos coming. He hopes next time, he can get more students involved.

