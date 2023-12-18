VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Wet and windy conditions impacted the Monday morning commute.

Between Flooded roads, winds, and rain, anyone who stepped outside got wet.

However, the weather conditions didn’t scare away the people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“We think it feels pretty great,” said a runner on the boardwalk.

Between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.,10 On Your Side saw three people doing laps on the boardwalk.

“I think it’s a beautiful day,” said Vernon Smith, a Virginia Beach resident.

Smith sat in his car gazing at the ocean, while jamming out to music.

“I’m off today. So, I’m just checking out the waves and the rain, and the way my car is shaking. But it’s still good,” he said.

Although the waves may have been pretty to look at, diving in it it could be dangerous for swimmers and surfers. The National Weather Service warned that the waves could reach 8 to 12 feet high.

The normal height is between 2 to 3 feet.

Despite the warning, surfer Frank Lundy said he was still going to get in.

“Yup. Get a couple of hours in,” he said. “You go down the beach. Paddle out and take it down on the head for a little while. Catch one or two if you’re lucky do it again. It’s cold but there will be other guys out in a little bit.”

Rain or shine, Smith believes you should always find a way to enjoy it.

“Good, bad, ugly. Just get out,” he said.