It would be the 3rd-tallest building in VB: Community groups say wrong location, 3 council members recuse themselves

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, City Council could approve the construction of what would become the third-tallest building in Virginia Beach. Neighborhood groups say it would be “too tall” for where developers want to put it.

Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, an upscale retirement community that sits just east of the Lynnhaven Inlet along Shore Drive, wants to expand its campus by building a 22-floor, 250-foot-tall independent living facility and parking garage and a seven-story tall assisted living facility. The buildings would be built on the current sites and parking lots of the Casa del Playa condominiums, former Lynnhaven Fish House restaurant and former Lynnhaven Fishing Pier. Elevated indoor pedestrian bridges would cross over Starfish Road and Ocean Shore Avenue to connect the new buildings to the existing complex.

In total, the project would add 340 units to Westminster’s already more than 600. Specifically, there would be 217 units in the 22-story building and 123 total units in the seven-story building divided into assisted living and memory care units.

It’s estimated to cost $250 million.

“It will be the biggest development project in Virginia Beach history (up to this point),” said Ben Unkle, CEO of Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay.

An overview of Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay’s expansion plan (Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

Unkle said the project is necessary to keep up with what he says is a “senior tsunami” — an increased need for senior housing in a market that doesn’t have it. When the plan was heard in front of the Planning Commission in March, there was a more than 500-person waiting list.

“We’re just trying to help,” Unkle said.

However, many members of the community believe what “would help” would be a smaller building.

“I don’t even know how that could be considered neighborhood feel,” said Todd Solomon, president of Shore Drive Community Coalition.

Solomon explained that there is a large concern that the building’s presence could create unnecessary shadows on the beach, obstruct views of longtime property owners and hurt property values. They also feel it could set a precedent for other developers to follow.

“I don’t know what [shore drive] would look like with 22-story towers, so dense along this area would be ridiculous,” Solomon said.

The current towers at Westminster-Canterbury’s compound are 14 stories tall. Solomon feels the community would be more receptive to the plan if the new building was capped at that height.

