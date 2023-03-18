VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In Virginia Beach, a memorial now sits at the intersection of First Colonial Road and Southall Drive. At that spot, one week ago, someone hit and killed a two-year-old child then drove away.

Police later located 77-year-old Raul Santiago. He is now charged with felony hit and run.

“It was horrible. I have never seen such disregard for life,” said Kyle Ashley of Virginia Beach.

Ashley was leaving his neighborhood and waiting to turn left onto First Colonial Road from Southall Drive last Friday. As he waited for the light to change, he watched a man with two young children, one in a stroller, cross First Colonial Road heading toward Aldi.

Ashley said the family of three was halfway into the crosswalk when a man driving a white truck coming from Aldi turned right at the red light onto First Colonial and struck the two-year-old child in the stroller. Ashley says the man didn’t stop and kept driving.

“Immediately called 911. Got pretty emotional not going to lie,” Ashley recalled.

Ashley returned to the scene one week later where a memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and toys has formed. Ashley had no idea the child died and asked 10 On Your Side for an update.

“It will be a night I’ll never forget unfortunately,” Ashley said.

He feels for the child’s family and asks all drivers in Hampton Roads to pay attention.

“Please, please take pedestrians seriously. If you see someone crossing the street in downtown Norfolk, here in Virginia Beach, just please take pedestrians seriously,” Ashley said.

Another witness that night, Megan Taylor, who was cleaning a building across the street. She was leaving for the night when she saw flashing lights taking over the road.

“It seemed like just about the entire Virginia Beach Police Department was there,” Taylor told 10 On Your Side. “It’s just so tragic. I can’t imagine. I feel so terrible for the family.”

Taylor has a young child herself.

“I have a 4-year-old and that really hits home,” Taylor said, “and I just can’t imagine something like that happening to me or anybody that I know. There is no way he didn’t know that he hit a child in a stroller and took off like that.”

10 On Your Side tried without success to reach Santiago for comment.