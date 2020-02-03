‘It was a shock!’: 30-year Navy veteran nabs $1 million winning ticket in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man and 30-year Navy veteran just won $1 million following a recent Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky winner, Bob Ogrodnik, just happened to see the news report of the recent Mega Million drawing having a winning ticket sold at the 7-Eleven on Kings Grant Road.

“Well, maybe that was me,” he thought to himself.

But, it was him.

The Virginia Beach man bought three tickets for the January 14 Mega Millions drawing, and sure enough, one of them matched the first five winning numbers for the $1 million prize.

The only number he missed was the Mega Ball number which would have gotten him the jackpot currently worth $168 million. He used the Easy Pick option in which the computer randomly selected numbers for him.

The winning numbers were 9-11-13-31-47, and the Mega Ball number was 11.

“It was sort of a shock,” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “My mind is swimming!”

Ogrodnik spilt the prize with his son-in-law Bill Schouboe, but says he has no immediate plans for his cut.

The 7-Eleven store also received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.