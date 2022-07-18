VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate died after experiencing a medical emergency while being booked at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center over the weekend.

According to Virginia Beach, 29-year-old Tramon Lane was arrested and admitted into the correctional center around 3 a.m. Saturday.

He was arrested on five felony charges: two counts of narcotics possession, two counts of possession of narcotics with a firearm and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

While being booked into the facility, officials say Lane experienced a medical emergency and was provided immediate treatment by deputy sheriffs and a registered nurse.

Members of the Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services took over lifesaving efforts and took Lane to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m.

As with all in-custody deaths, the incident is being investigated by VBPD and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. It has also been reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections, which reviews all in-custody deaths and has the authority to investigate.



Officials say no foul play is suspected.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.