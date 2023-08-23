VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died by suicide Wednesday morning.

During a routine security check, a deputy found 28-year-old Fred Smith Jr. unresponsive in his cell. Officials say the deputy immediately began rescue efforts, including calling for assistance and providing first aid.

Despite the efforts of deputies, jail medical staff, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia Beach EMS, Smith was pronounced dead at 1 a.m.

On April 28, Smith was booked into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center for a felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. His bond was denied by a magistrate.

The Sheriff’s Office says Smith received a full medical and mental health screening by jail medical staff. Deputies last checked on Smith during a routine security check at 12:05 a.m., according to officials.

Officials say as with all in custody deaths, the incident is being investigated by the Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was also reported to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC). VADOC reviews all in-custody deaths and has the authority to investigate. Officials say no foul play is suspected.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk will determine the official cause and manner

of death.

In a release, Sheriff Ken Stolle and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office sent their condolences to Smith’s family and friends.