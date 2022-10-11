VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.

According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Juston Akeem Jones was arrested and booked into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center on Sept. 6, on one felony strangulation charge and one misdemeanor charge of assault and battery of a family member.

Officials say Jones had a chronic illness and was hospitalized for most of his time in custody, including at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from Sept. 6-28, and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital from Oct. 7, 2022, through his passing.

Due to health privacy laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office cannot disclose details of his medical diagnosis or treatment.

Jones’ family was permitted to visit him in the hospital prior to his death. The official cause and manner of death is determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.