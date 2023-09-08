VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of eastbound Indian River Road was closely to traffic Friday morning as a result of a single vehicle crash.

Virginia Beach Police alerted the public about the crash just after 9 a.m. and said the section of Indian River Road between Level Green Blvd. and Reon Drive was closed. Detours were in place as police worked to clear the scene. The road reopened about an hour later.

Police confirmed to WAVY that one person was taken to the hospital after the crash. No word on their condition at this time, or what led to the crash.