3 injured in shooting near the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night near the Lynnhaven Mall.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. for the incident in the 2700 block of N. Mall Drive in Virginia Beach. Police say the shooting happened between the Lynnhaven Mall Loop and the North Lynnhaven Shopping Center.

The three victims have been transported to a local hospital and the extent of their injuries is not known. As of 9:40 p.m., police say the scene is “very active” and are asking people to avoid the area.

VBPD on scene of a shooting near Lynnhaven Mall between Lynnhaven Mall Loop and North Lynnhaven Shopping Center. 3 victims have been transported to local hospitals. This is a very active scene, avoid the area. More to follow when Info is available. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/OcQQZxwIFn — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) November 8, 2020

This is the second triple shooting to happen in the area within the past few months. In September, a drive-by shooting was reported near the Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive intersection by the Lynnhaven Mall. In that incident, police said an infant and one adult suffered from life-threatening injuries. There is no information on their current condition.

This is a breaking news story.

