Injuries reported in serious crash at Providence and Kempsville roads in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have responded to a serious crash Friday afternoon at Providence and Kempsville roads.

Police didn’t have many details in tweet, but dispatchers said only one car was involved and power lines were down in the area. Injuries were reported, but as of 2 p.m. no one was taken to the hospital. The call for the crash came in at 1 p.m.

At 2:14 p.m., police said the intersection would be closed for several hours.

No other details are available at this time, but check back for updates.

