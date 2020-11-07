Driver detained after auto-pedestrian crash leaves 1 with serious injuries in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say that a person was seriously injured and a driver has been detained after an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:50 p.m. for the incident in the area of 25th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. As of 5:30 p.m., Atlantic Avenue is temporarily closed at 25th Street and motorists should seek an alternate route while police are on scene.

There is no additional information on the details of the crash.

This is a breaking news story.

