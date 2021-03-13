Injuries reported after vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire-Rescue crews responded to a vehicle accident Saturday morning just off General Booth Boulevard.

According to emergency communications, first responders received a call about a possible vehicle accident at the intersection of Wellsford Drive and Culmer Drive around 9 a.m.

The intersection was closed down temporarily as Virginia Beach Police investigated.

As of 9:48 a.m., emergency communications says injuries were reported, but they aren’t considered life-threatening.

