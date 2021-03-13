Injuries reported after vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Virginia Beach Police Department logo (Cortez Grayson/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire-Rescue crews responded to a vehicle accident Saturday morning just off General Booth Boulevard.

According to emergency communications, first responders received a call about a possible vehicle accident at the intersection of Wellsford Drive and Culmer Drive around 9 a.m.

The intersection was closed down temporarily as Virginia Beach Police investigated.

As of 9:48 a.m., emergency communications says injuries were reported, but they aren’t considered life-threatening.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10